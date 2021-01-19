198,921 Shares in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 198,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,292,000. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

IGIB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,820. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

