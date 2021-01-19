14,965 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cloudflare by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Cloudflare stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.61 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $3,819,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,820 shares of company stock worth $79,930,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.