$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report sales of $147.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $149.20 million. Unifi reported sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $606.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.50 million to $616.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $671.80 million, with estimates ranging from $658.60 million to $685.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unifi by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 3,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.