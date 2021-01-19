14,097 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Marriott International accounts for about 1.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 80,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,700. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $150.97. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

