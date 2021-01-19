$115.31 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post $115.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.52 million and the highest is $116.88 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $442.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.54 million to $443.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $482.10 million, with estimates ranging from $479.78 million to $484.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBEX. Citigroup reduced their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 25,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $367.94 million and a PE ratio of 23.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

