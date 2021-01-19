$115.31 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post $115.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.52 million and the highest is $116.88 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $442.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.54 million to $443.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $482.10 million, with estimates ranging from $479.78 million to $484.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million.
NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 25,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $367.94 million and a PE ratio of 23.48.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
See Also: Market Perform
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.