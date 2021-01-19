$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. 26,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $533,869. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

