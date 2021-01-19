$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $687.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.