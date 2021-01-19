-$0.60 EPS Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 415.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

MLCO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.25. 2,261,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.