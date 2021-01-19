$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million.

PGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 64,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,565. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $497.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.