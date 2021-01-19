-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

ASLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 14,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,251. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $66.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

