Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 159,901 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,098,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,640,000 after buying an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of ZBH opened at $160.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

