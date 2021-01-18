Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 629,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZBRA opened at $409.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.87 and a 200-day moving average of $309.77. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

