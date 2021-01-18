ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,920.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $18,920.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00286007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00087932 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 194.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,091,752 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

