Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Buy

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.