Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPSEY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ipsen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

IPSEY stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

