Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at $1,875,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $152,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $59,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.