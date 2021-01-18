Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) to Buy

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AMFPF stock remained flat at $$38.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $500.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplifon will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

