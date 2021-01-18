Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) to Hold

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

Shares of RMED stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Ra Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

