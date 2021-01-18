Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.64.

PEB stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 1,311,570 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 482,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 540,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 346,818 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.