Zacks Investment Research Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $249.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.37. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

