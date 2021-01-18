Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock is gaining from its sound fundamentals and growth strategies. It also received a boost from the top and bottom line beat reported in second-quarter fiscal 2020. Results benefited from robust digital growth, courtesy of its BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, stringent cost-cutting actions and strong financial position contributed to growth. Notably, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Further, the company continued to witness momentum in comparable sales (comps) as well as store and digital sales in September. Moreover, the recent introduction of the same-day-delivery service is likely to aid the top line. However, the impacts of COVID-19 on store traffic and intense competition are likely to be headwinds.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

BBBY stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after acquiring an additional 846,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

