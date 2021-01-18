Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce sales of $158.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.91 million. Ducommun posted sales of $186.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $629.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.42 million to $630.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $647.11 million, with estimates ranging from $642.19 million to $652.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 26,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,039. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $646.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,553.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $332,630. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ducommun by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ducommun by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ducommun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.