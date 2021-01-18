Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.08 Million

Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report $221.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.66 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $213.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $770.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.52 million to $780.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $979.80 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $990.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $33,078.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $93,658.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,910.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,229,558 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,872,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,737. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

