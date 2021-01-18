Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.19 Million

Brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce $32.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Veracyte reported sales of $29.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $115.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $116.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.26 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $165.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $624,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after buying an additional 1,954,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after purchasing an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,773. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

