Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $4.21 on Monday, hitting $411.62. 30,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.