Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Nokia reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 2,327.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the second quarter worth $38,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nokia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,699,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,779,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,639,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

