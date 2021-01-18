Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other EverQuote news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $979,605.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,300 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,351 shares of company stock worth $4,616,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVER traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.17. 378,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,449. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

