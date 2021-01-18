Zacks: Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

HSII traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 150,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at $4,664,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

