Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.96. 126,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 239,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 424.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.