YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94 and a beta of 1.47. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

