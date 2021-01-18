YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94 and a beta of 1.47. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

