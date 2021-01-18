Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,524 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

AUY opened at $5.07 on Monday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.