Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $47.55 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,734 shares of company stock worth $6,303,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.