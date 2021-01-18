Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of XLNX opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.39. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

