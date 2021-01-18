WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at CIBC

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$126.10.

Get WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) alerts:

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock opened at C$123.04 on Thursday. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.0700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.