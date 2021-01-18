WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Release Earnings on Monday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSFS opened at $46.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

