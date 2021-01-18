World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Sells $417,750.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 2,785 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Clinton Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 20,000 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $141.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of $969.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $151.38.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

