Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,540,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 25,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,009,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,276 shares of company stock worth $11,643,508. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

