Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $262.00 at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $251.00 to $262.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Shares of WDAY opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $259.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,139 shares of company stock worth $119,351,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

