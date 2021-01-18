Wipro Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE WIT opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,376,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 198,867 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.