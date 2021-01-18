William Blair Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.36 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,836,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.