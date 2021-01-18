Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Shares of WBND opened at $27.95 on Monday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.717 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.78%.

