Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) recently:

1/15/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $304.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $278.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Further, solid acquisition of net-new transacting active Cash App customers is likely to continue driving the top line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses, and COVID-19 induced uncertainties remain concerns.”

1/6/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $300.00.

12/22/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

12/15/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $227.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.34 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Square by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 459,519 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 623.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

