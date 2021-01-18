Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – Calithera Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

1/5/2021 – Calithera Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Calithera Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $10.00 to $5.00.

1/5/2021 – Calithera Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $10.00 to $5.00.

1/4/2021 – Calithera Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,020. The company has a market cap of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

