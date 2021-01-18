Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Progress Software in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of PRGS opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

