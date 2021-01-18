WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS WBSI opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. WebSafety has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $6.11.
WebSafety Company Profile
