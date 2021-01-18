WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WBSI opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. WebSafety has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

WebSafety Company Profile

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

