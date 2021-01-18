Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,041,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Water Technologies International stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Water Technologies International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Water Technologies International
