Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,041,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Water Technologies International stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Water Technologies International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Water Technologies International

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

