W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $388.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

