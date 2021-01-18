Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE IID opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

