Vontier (NYSE:VNT) vs. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Financial Comparison

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vontier and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vontier 0 2 5 0 2.71 CrowdStrike 0 3 18 0 2.86

Vontier currently has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. CrowdStrike has a consensus price target of $191.68, suggesting a potential downside of 12.68%. Given Vontier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vontier is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vontier and CrowdStrike’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vontier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CrowdStrike $481.41 million 100.89 -$141.78 million ($0.97) -226.30

Vontier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrowdStrike.

Profitability

This table compares Vontier and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vontier N/A N/A N/A CrowdStrike -13.40% -12.79% -6.31%

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Vontier on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment. Its mobility technologies products include solutions and services in the areas of fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management; and diagnostics and repair technologies products comprise vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment, and software, as well as wheel-service equipment for automotive tire installation and repair shops, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the AMMCO and COATS brand names. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments, and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators through a network of franchised mobile distributors, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. Vontier Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Vontier Corporation(NYSE:VNT) operates independently of Fortive Corporation as of October 9, 2020.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks. The company primarily sells its platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

