Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 240 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 197.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

